Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Seagen worth $34,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Seagen by 585.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 6,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $1,042,916.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,888 shares of company stock valued at $21,652,274. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

SGEN opened at $177.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.41 and a 200-day moving average of $168.93. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.57 and a 52-week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

