Sei Investments Co. Acquires 25,606 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,606 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $35,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $227.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.88. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $234.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.