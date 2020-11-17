Sei Investments Co. Acquires 464,002 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 464,002 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $29,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 482,537 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 23.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 248.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.