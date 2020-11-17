Sei Investments Co. Acquires 464,002 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 464,002 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $29,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 132,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In related news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

WY stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.