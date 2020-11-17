Sei Investments Co. Acquires 816 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of Extra Space Storage worth $32,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $51,727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 50.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,999,000 after acquiring an additional 528,553 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 521.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,180,000 after acquiring an additional 364,992 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 5,169.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 334,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 327,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,577,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $757,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,201,892.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,317 shares of company stock worth $11,839,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $117.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $121.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.62.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.80.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

