Sei Investments Co. Acquires 8,783 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Ameriprise Financial worth $30,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 25.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.42.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $185.97 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $188.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.28.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

