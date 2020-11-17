Sei Investments Co. Acquires 95,412 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,412 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of Ventas worth $32,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 20.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 188,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ventas by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 21.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 415,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

