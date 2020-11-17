Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117,844 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $33,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,144,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,761 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $539,368,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 71.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after buying an additional 6,703,544 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,539,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $282,269,000 after buying an additional 58,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,624,094 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $192,890,000 after buying an additional 115,978 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

