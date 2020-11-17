Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,117,844 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of General Motors worth $33,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 758.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in General Motors by 377.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

