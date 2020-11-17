Sei Investments Co. Buys 10,209 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $322,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,593.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1,502.99. The stock has a market cap of $1,200.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

