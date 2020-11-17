Sei Investments Co. Buys 816 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.24% of Extra Space Storage worth $32,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.3% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 261.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 78,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EXR opened at $117.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.62. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $121.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $258,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $757,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,888 shares in the company, valued at $16,201,892.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,317 shares of company stock worth $11,839,135. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

