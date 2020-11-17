Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,866 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.26% of Elanco Animal Health worth $29,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $65,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 9,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $250,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,019.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $284,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,612.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,580 shares of company stock valued at $804,696. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.39.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

