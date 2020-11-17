Sei Investments Co. Has $29.61 Million Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,203 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sony were worth $29,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,582,000 after purchasing an additional 402,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 245.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,137,000 after purchasing an additional 689,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

