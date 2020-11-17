Sei Investments Co. Has $30.06 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 36,908 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $30,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 410.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 73,690 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 4,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $910,292.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,839,061.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,244 shares of company stock valued at $35,664,881. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

