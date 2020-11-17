Sei Investments Co. Has $30.06 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 36,908 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $30,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 410.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 73,690 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 4,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.94. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.74, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,109.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,195,007.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,048.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,244 shares of company stock worth $35,664,881 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

