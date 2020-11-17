Sei Investments Co. Has $35.79 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Biogen worth $35,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $720,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $250.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.74.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

