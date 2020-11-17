Sei Investments Co. Sells 11,384 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,384 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of The Progressive worth $33,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 62.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in The Progressive by 180.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $95.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.33 and its 200-day moving average is $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,653,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,269.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.