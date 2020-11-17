Sei Investments Co. Sells 18,203 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,203 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sony were worth $29,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 98.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 259.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 41.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 188.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 58.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

SNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Sony stock opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average is $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. Sony Co. has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $91.10.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

