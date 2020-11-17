Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,384 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $33,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 62.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Benchmark cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $95.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $555,338.40. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

