SFL (NYSE:SFL) PT Lowered to $8.50

SFL (NYSE:SFL) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SFL from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.03.

NYSE SFL opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. SFL has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $870.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.20.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). SFL had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SFL will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,831,000 after buying an additional 259,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SFL by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,642,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SFL by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 91,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 39,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

