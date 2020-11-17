Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Wedbush currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $7.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE SFT opened at $7.01 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.47).

Shift Technologies Company Profile

There is no company description available for Shift Technologies, Inc.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.