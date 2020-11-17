Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Increases By 88.9%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS stock opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. CHS has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $29.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.