Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems, and production lifecycle software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

