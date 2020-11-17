Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

SIEGY stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.05. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $76.64.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems, and production lifecycle software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

