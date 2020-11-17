Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives $14.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $11.00 to $12.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $14.75 to $14.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

LWSCF opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $14.76.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

