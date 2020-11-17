Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Receives $20.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSRR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $347.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.13. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $46,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at $919,115.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $82,803.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,257 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,838 shares of company stock valued at $256,880. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 63.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $765,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

