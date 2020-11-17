Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of Skyworks Solutions worth $38,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $1,292,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,304.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total transaction of $253,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,492.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,119 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,129 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS opened at $143.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

