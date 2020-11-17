SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$23.00 at TD Securities

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.86.

Shares of SRU.UN opened at C$24.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.84. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$14.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

