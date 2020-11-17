SmileDirectClub Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 17,879 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 900% compared to the average volume of 1,788 put options.

In other SmileDirectClub news, CFO Kyle Wailes bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $153,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $127,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,976,260 shares of company stock worth $15,934,156 in the last three months. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth $3,212,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.96. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $15.54.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

