Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:IPOFU)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s (OTCMKTS:IPOFU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 18th. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI had issued 100,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $1,000,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPOFU opened at $10.17 on Tuesday.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Company Profile

There is no company description available for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.