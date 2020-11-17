Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th.

Solar Senior Capital has a payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.

NASDAQ SUNS opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. Solar Senior Capital has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $230.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUNS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 10,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,396.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,740.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,225.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,709 shares of company stock valued at $193,396 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

