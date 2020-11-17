Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 21 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $9,464,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 36.4% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,593.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,502.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1,200.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

