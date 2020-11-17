SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,399 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $61,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock opened at $393.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.10. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $396.00.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.