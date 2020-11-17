Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TOY has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.70.

Get Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) alerts:

TSE:TOY opened at C$30.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.79. Spin Master Corp. has a 12 month low of C$9.73 and a 12 month high of C$42.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.38.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.