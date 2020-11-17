Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $29.50 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNMSF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Spin Master from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of SNMSF opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.