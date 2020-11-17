Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNMSF. DA Davidson upgraded Spin Master from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Spin Master from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Spin Master from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spin Master from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Spin Master from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Spin Master has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.38.

Get Spin Master alerts:

OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.