Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.28.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $92.81. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 85.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 635,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 293,814 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 105.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 24,223 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 372,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 9.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 50,574 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.