Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of SPT opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -18.50. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $52.65.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

