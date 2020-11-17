Spruce Biosciences, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:SPRB) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 18th. Spruce Biosciences had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Spruce Biosciences’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPRB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $26.89.

In other Spruce Biosciences news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest acquired 250,000 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,739,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,090,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bali Muralidhar acquired 200,000 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.