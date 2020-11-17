Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €55.67 ($65.49).

Shares of ETR:STM opened at €57.60 ($67.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Stabilus S.A. has a 1-year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 1-year high of €64.55 ($75.94).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

