State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 262 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Paychex worth $34,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after purchasing an additional 894,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,990 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Paychex by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,543 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 771.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,651 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Paychex by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,346,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,728,000 after acquiring an additional 668,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Insiders sold a total of 503,009 shares of company stock valued at $43,138,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $94.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

