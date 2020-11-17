State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 138 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Yum! Brands worth $40,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $104.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $107.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,153 shares of company stock worth $2,865,254. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.89.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

