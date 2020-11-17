State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 520 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 682,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $37,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 391.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 643,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,625,000 after acquiring an additional 512,321 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,627 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 290.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average is $53.22. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.77.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,038 shares of company stock worth $220,133. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

