State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $40,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $206.10 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $208.55. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Constellation Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

