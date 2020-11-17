State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Sempra Energy worth $46,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Sempra Energy by 125.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SRE opened at $135.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
In related news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.53.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.
Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.