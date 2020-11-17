State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Sempra Energy worth $46,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Sempra Energy by 125.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE opened at $135.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.53.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

