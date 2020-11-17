State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Dollar Tree worth $32,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91,288 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $95.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

