State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Consolidated Edison worth $36,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ED. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

