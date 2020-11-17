State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $37.09 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of D.R. Horton worth $37,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,679,000 after buying an additional 1,757,328 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $73,915,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,947 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $34,300,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 625,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,671,000 after purchasing an additional 470,399 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

NYSE DHI opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average is $64.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

