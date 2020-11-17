State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Align Technology worth $34,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Align Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total transaction of $7,252,525.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $11,008,166.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,502 shares in the company, valued at $17,557,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $76,342,311. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $457.17 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $507.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.05 and a 200-day moving average of $307.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

