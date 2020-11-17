State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of V.F. worth $32,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 255,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 195,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -632.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.04. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other V.F. news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,724 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.47.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

